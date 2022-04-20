Samsung Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TV range launched in India

Samsung has launched its ultra-premium 2022 Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TVs in the country. The new Neo QLED TV range can be a game console, a virtual playground and a Smart Hub to control your home. The Neo QLED 8K line-up will comprise of three series with screen sizes ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch. The Neo QLED TV will also be available in three series with screen sizes ranging from 50-inch to the massive 85-inch.

Price and Availability

Neo QLED 8K TVs available in QN900B (85-inch), QN800B (65- and 75-inch), QN700B (65-inch) models and will start from a price of Rs 3,24,990. Neo QLED TVs available in QN95B (55-, 65-inch), QN90B (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85B (55-, 65-inch) models will be priced starting Rs 1,14,990 onwards. The new range of Neo QLED TVs will be available across all leading retail stores and online on Flipkart and Amazon as well as on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

As a limited period offer, consumers buying Neo QLED 8K TVs between April 19-30, 2022 will get a Samsung Soundbar (HW-Q990B) worth Rs 1,49,900 free along with the SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900. Consumers purchasing Neo QLED TVs will get SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900 along with their purchase. Those who had pre-reserved the Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED TVs can avail discounts worth Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Consumers buying Neo QLED TVs will be offered 10-year no screen burn-in warranty.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K and Neo QLED Features

The new Neo QLED line-up comes with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, which are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. It provides an enhanced luminance scale for more precise control of the display’s brightness. Shape Adaptive Light Control precisely analyses various objects in the picture and controls lights according to the need.

The Neo QLED 8K is powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 8K with a real depth enhancer which determines and enhances objects to create three-dimensional depth with the help of AI-based deep learning. There is an EyeComfort mode also which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors. As the ambient light changes, the screen will gradually reduce the amount of light and offer warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly.

The latest range of Neo QLED TVs come equipped with Built-in IoT Hub that enables consumers to control their home. It lets you check all your home devices, even third party devices. Consumers can further enjoy video calling or web conferences on the big TV screen with an easy-to-use SlimFit Cam (TV webcam). The Smart Hub feature provides an all-new user interface that brings one easy-to-navigate home screen.

Samsung’s signature Infinity One Design provides a slimmer and sleeker look, making the TV appear as if it is floating above the ground. The 2022 Samsung Neo QLED 8K is also built with a 90W 6.2.4 channel audio system with Dolby Atmos support featuring Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) for an ultimate 3D surround sound home theatre experience.

The 2022 Neo QLED TV line-up has also been designed keeping an avid gamers experience in mind with Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro (upto 144Hz VRR with HDMI 2.1 ports) for a smooth, immersive, ultra-wide and lag-free gaming experience. The new TV line-up also features the new Game Bar that allows gamers to easily optimize game settings, leaving no blind spots with its zoom-in mode and ultra wide view (32:9) and much more.