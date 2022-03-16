LG Tone Free FP Series earbuds launched in India with UV Nanotechnology

LG India today announced the launch of the new LG Tone Free FP Series earbuds with UV nanotechnology that are equipped with a unique and innovative UV nano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds and kills 99.9% bacteria, according to the company.

LG Tone Free FP Series Earbuds Price, Specifications

The starting price for LG Tone Free earbuds is Rs 13,990. The earbuds will be available in a Charcoal Black and Pearl White colour options. LG has partnered with India’s leading singer and rapper Raftaar and the melodious celebrity singer Zara Khan to set the “tone” of the new earbuds.

The new earbuds feature technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company. Their technology, found in high-end speaker systems, has been re-engineered to fit the latest earbuds as per LG. Meridian brings Headphone Spatial Processing to Tone Free earbuds which deliver more natural sound to the users.

Housing, a leading Meridian technology HSP, the earbuds stimulate the experience of listening to real loudspeakers with clear and spatial sound. Bluetooth 5.2 minimizes audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound. LG Tone Free FP earbuds feature Medical Grade Silicon Ear Gel in 3 Different sizes which provides users with a proper fit and comfort. The ear gels are hypoallergenic and reduce skin irritation.

With an Increased Bass Performance, the earbuds have Flex Action Bass which creates a more powerful low end without compromising on clarity and definition. It features a more advanced driver, and a diaphragm with added silicone edging to allow more movement and flexibility. Additionally, 3D Sound Stage provides a fully immersive experience to the users while watching a movie, TV Show, or game. Customers can also adjust game mode settings in the TONE Free app.

The more advanced LG Tone Free earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The enhanced Active Noise Cancellation blocks out the external sound by generating an equal amount of anti-noise. The LG Tone Free earbuds feature the Whispering Mode. In noisy places or when one wants more privacy, the users can remove the right earbuds and use them as a microphone. To activate the feature, consumers can download and connect with the Tone Free app from Google or Apple Play Store and select the Whisper Mode.

The earbuds are also IPX4-rated for sweat and rain, making them water resistant. Offering fast and wireless charging, the earbuds come with 24-hour long battery life. Moreover, users can easily pair their Windows 10 devices with LG Tone Free earbuds through Swift Pair with a supported Bluetooth device, “LG TONE Free” with their PC.