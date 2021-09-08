Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Carbon, Smart Wireless Earbuds and more launched

Lenovo has expanded its Yoga series of laptops with the Yoga Slim 7 Pro and the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon. The laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processors and run on Windows 11 out of the box. Both the laptops come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage as well. The brand also launched Smart Wireless Earbuds and IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook at the Tech World 2021 event.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon laptop is priced starting at $1289.99 (approx Rs 94,800). It will be launched in North America as well but with a different moniker called Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon. It is expected to be available starting next month in a single Cloud Grey colour option.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is priced starting at $1,449 (approx Rs 1,06,600) in the US. It will be available in North America as the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro. The laptop will go on sale starting next month in Cloud Grey or Storm Grey colour options.

The Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds will start at $99.99 (approx Rs 7,340). The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook price starts at $429.99 (approx Rs. 31,700).

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro features a 16-inch QHD IPS touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s 500 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, you get TUV Rheinland eye comfort certification, VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400, and 100 percent sRGB color gamut coverage.

The Slim 7 Pro is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. Moreover, it can be equipped with up to 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD2 storage.

Further, laptop packs up to a 75Whr battery that claims to offer up to 12.5 hours of battery life. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, 2 x USB Type-A ports, 1 x HDMI port, 1 x USB Type-C port, and 1 x audio jack. The laptop runs Windows 11.

Additional features include a noise-cancelling mic to reduce the ambient sound while you video/voice call someone. There’s an integrated IR camera, and built-in Alexa voice command support. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Specifications

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon from Lenovo is made from ultra-portable carbon fibre and magnesium alloy, and is MIL-STD 810H military-grade certified. It features a 14-inch QHD+ OLED Samsung-made display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 100 percent DECI-P3 colour gamut. In addition, there’s a 90Hz refresh rate with 600 nits of peak brightness and TUV Rheinland eye protection certification. Furthermore, you get VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection as well.

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor paired with AMD Radeon graphics and an optional Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. This laptop can equip up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD of internal storage.

It is backed by a 61Whr battery with a dual charger. Lenovo claims that the machine can deliver up to 3 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging. Furthermore, the average battery life hovers around 14.5 hours. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, 3 x USB Type-C ports and 1 x audio jack.

The laptop runs Windows 11 and has a bunch of software tweaks. You get two modes including Extreme Performance mode for demanding operations. The second one is AI-enabled Intelligent Cooling mode in which the system makes auto-adjustments based on your needs and to extend battery backup.

Additional features include auto screen-locking so when you walk away from your PC, it locks itself. Further, there’s Dolby Atmos audio support with Alexa built-in featuring Alexa Show Mode.

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds Specifications

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds comes with 11mm dynamic drivers and support Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. Further, they come with touch controls and packs 6 mics (3 mics per earbud) with Active Noise Cancellation support.

The earbuds also come with IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. They are claimed to offer up to 7 hours of payback time (with ANC off).

With the charging case, they are capable of providing 28 hours of listening time as per the company. Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds are offered in Black and White colour options.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Specifications

The Chromebook by Lenovo features a 13.3-inch FHD OLED display with up to 400 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3. The laptop is powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with support for up to 256GB eMMC SSD2. Moreover, the device comes packed with a 42WHr battery, which is claimed to offer a backup of up to 15 hours.