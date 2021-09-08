Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 5G, Lenovo Tab P11 5G launched

Lenovo has launched a couple of new tablets internationally, including the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 5G and the Tab P11 5G. The former is a flagship tablet that is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and even has a 120Hz display. The second one draws power from a Snapdragon 750G SoC.

The Tab P12 Pro 5G comes in two variants with Wi-Fi and 5G models. The Wi-Fi-only variant starts at $609.99 (approx Rs 44,900). This model will arrive in the US in October. Its 5G variant will be heading to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. In Europe, the tablet is priced at €899 (approx Rs 78,300). It will be available in a single Stormy Gray colour.

The Tab P11 5G starts at a price of €499 (approx. Rs 43,500). It will go on sale from October in European markets. It will be available in colours like Moon White, Story Gray, and Modernist Turquoise.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 5G Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 5G sports a 12.6-inch AMOLED display that offers 2500 x 1600 pixels resolution. In addition, there’s a 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the tablet with 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. One can expand the storage using a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

Lenovo Pad P12 Pro 5G has a dual-camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. In addition, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor on the front of the tablet. Furthermore, its power button is integrated with a fingerprint scanner.

The device is backed by a 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging through USB-C. The POCO pins available on the device can be used for connecting the optional keyboard accessory. The Lenovo tablet is equipped with four speakers tuned by JBL. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and Miracast. In addition, the tablet comes with a Precision Pen 3 stylus.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G features an 11-inch IPS LCD screen that offers 2000 x 1660 pixels resolution. It comes with standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 750G powers this one. It ships in two variants including 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model.

There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the front and a 13-megapixel rear sensor. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. It also features Android 11 OS, a microSD card slot, four-speaker setup by JBL, pogo pins. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port. Additionally, it comes with the Precision Pen 2 stylus and an optional detachable keyboard.