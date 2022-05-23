Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022 announced with Snapdragon 680 chipset, 7700mAh battery

Lenovo has launched a new tablet called Xiaoxin Pad 2022 in China. The tablet is the successor of Xiaoxin Pad 2021 which was launched last year.

The company has not yet announced the price of Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022. The tablet comes in Gray and Blue colour options.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022 Specifications

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022 sports a 10.6-inch LCD display that offers 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution. In addition, there’s a 60Hz refresh rate and 400nits brightness and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. You also get eye protection mode as well as reading mode.

The Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the tablet with up to 6GB of RAM. It comes with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. One can expand the storage using a dedicated MicroSD card slot to up to 1TB.

ALSO READ: Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop launched in India

As for optics, the tablet has a single-camera setup at the rear. It comes with an 8-megapixel primary sensor without an LED flash. In addition, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor on the front of the tablet.

The device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. In terms of software, it comes pre-installed with Android 12 operating system. For security, its power button is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. Furthermore it carries support for face recognition.

The Lenovo tablet is equipped with four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB 3.1 (Gen 2) and NFC. It measures 251.2 x 158 x 7.45mm in dimensions and weighs 465g.

Earlier this month, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2022 laptop was also launched. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2022 is priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 62,800) and CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 74,300) for Core i5 and Core i7 variants, respectively.

The new Xiaoxin Pro 16 2022 laptop from Lenovo is one of those high end laptops which comes with the latest Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU. Further, the laptop features a 2.5K resolution 120Hz display.