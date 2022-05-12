Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2022 laptop launched with 120Hz 2.5K display 

Lenovo has launched a new laptop in China under its Xiaoxin series. The new Xiaoxin Pro 16 2022 laptop from Lenovo is one of those high end laptops which comes with the latest Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPU. Further, the laptop features a 2.5K resolution 120Hz display.

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2022 is priced at CNY 5,499 (approx Rs 62,800) and CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 74,300) for Core i5 and Core i7 variants, respectively. They will be available with discounted price for a limited time. The cheaper model is up for pre-order and will be available for purchase starting May 18. Availability details for the Core i7 model is yet to be revealed.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 Specifications

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 sports a 16-inch LED-backlit LCD screen which has a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports up to 350 nits peak brightness level, 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and DC dimming certified by TÜV Rheinland. Further, the display has a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The machines is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and up to 60W performance mode. It is paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Connectivity options include 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), 1 X USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a card reader.

Additional features include 1080p webca, Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, backlit keyboard with a 1.3mm key travel and a dedicated Numpad. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 16 2022 boots Windows 11 out of the box and is backed by a 75Wh battery with support for 100W USB PD charging.