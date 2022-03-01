Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop launched in India

A new gaming laptop has been launched in India by Lenovo, called the Legion Slim 7. The gaming laptop sports a 165Hz display and comes with an AMD Ryzen processor that is coupled with Nvidia GeForce discrete graphics. For an enhanced gaming experience, the brand is also offering Dolby Vision and Nahimic 3D audio with this laptop.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 has been priced at Rs 1,44,990 for a single variant that will be available for purchase in a Shadow Black colour through the official Lenovo website as well as Lenovo Exclusive retail stores and all leading online and offline stores in the country starting February 28. Lenovo is also giving three-month access to Xbox Game Pass that brings over 100 high-quality PC games.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Specifications

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 features a 15.6-inch WQHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) IPS anti-glare display with 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. Further, it supports DC Dimming and Dolby Vision as well. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics. In addition, it also has 8GB soldered DDR4 RAM that has 3,200MHz frequency, along with 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4 RAM.

For memory, you get 1TB of SSD M.2 storage. The Legion Slim 7 has a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter. For thermal management, the Legion Slim 7 comes with Legion Coldfront 3.0 thauses artificial intelligence (AI) which can optimise the system for resource-demanding games and allow users to control the fan speed and voltage using Q-control 4.0.

The Legion Slim 7 packs a 71Whr battery that is rated to deliver nearly eight hours of power on a single charge. The battery is also paired with a Rapid Charge Pro technology for a faster charging experience. The laptop also includes a full-size keyboard with RGB lighting, Harman-backed stereo speakers that have 2W audio output each, along with Nahimic Audio.