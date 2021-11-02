Lenovo Tianjiao Pad launched as an educational tablet

Lenovo has launched a new tablet in China as the company’s first educational tablet which is called the Lenovo Tianjiao Pad. The tablet comes with a Helio G90T SoC and also has an IP52 rating to protect it from water and dust. Further, it has an 11-inch LCD panel on the front.

The Lenovo Tianjiao Pad is priced at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 15,100) in China. It is already up for pre-order on the company’s official website. It will be available for purchase in the region starting at 9:30 PM (local time) on November 10.

Lenovo Tianjiao Pad Specifications

The Lenovo Tianjiao Pad sports an 11-inch TDDI LCD panel with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. Further, it has 400 nits of peak brightness and is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emission. Furthermore, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is also expandable using a MicroSD card slot.

The tablet has a single 13MP primary camera with auto-focus and an 8MP front-facing camera along with a ToF camera for facial recognition. Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 4 x pogo pins for official keyboard accessory. The device runs ZUI 13 based on Android 11.

This tablet comes with 4W quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and dual microphones. It is backed by a 7,7000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The software on the tablet also comes with a full suite of Android apps.

In related news, Lenovo recently also launched the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 with flagship specs. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, as the name suggests, sports a 12.6-inch AMOLED display. This display supports a QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels), a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. You also get support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and DC dimming.