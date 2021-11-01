HomeNewsLenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 full specs revealed ahead of launch

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 full specs revealed ahead of launch

Lenovo will launch the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 flagship tablet in China tomorrow. However, the company has already revealed the specs of the device.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

Highlights

  • Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 will launch tomorrow
  • Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 specs have been revealed
  • Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 will have Snapdragon 870

Lenovo has a launch scheduled for November 2 for the reveal of the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 flagship tablet. The brand took to Weibo to announce the full specifications of the flagship tablet a day ahead of the launch. The Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 will have a metal body and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the pricing and availability for the tablet will be confirmed during the launch.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 Specifications

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, as the name suggests, will be sporting a 12.6-inch AMOLED display. This display supports a QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels), a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. You also get support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and DC dimming.

Read More: Lenovo Tab K10 launched in India

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Further, it is coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it features a microSD card slot as well, for expandable storage. .

As for optics, there’s a 13-megapixel primary camera at the rear, accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor which is coupled with a ToF sensor. This tablet comes with Dolby Atmos powered quad-speakers tuned by JBL. The device is backed by a 10,200mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging.

Alongside the tablet, you get a second-generation Xiaoxin stylus that offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It can be attached to the tablet for magnetic charging, similar to the Apple Pencil with iPad. The pogo pin slot on the device can be used to connect an optional keyboard accessory. Connectivity options include a single USB Type-C 3.1 Gen2 port, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and GPS. For security, it carries support for face recognition.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleRedmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ will reportedly launch in India as Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.