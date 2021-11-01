Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 full specs revealed ahead of launch

Lenovo has a launch scheduled for November 2 for the reveal of the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 flagship tablet. The brand took to Weibo to announce the full specifications of the flagship tablet a day ahead of the launch. The Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 will have a metal body and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, the pricing and availability for the tablet will be confirmed during the launch.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 Specifications

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, as the name suggests, will be sporting a 12.6-inch AMOLED display. This display supports a QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels), a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. You also get support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and DC dimming.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Further, it is coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, it features a microSD card slot as well, for expandable storage. .

As for optics, there’s a 13-megapixel primary camera at the rear, accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor which is coupled with a ToF sensor. This tablet comes with Dolby Atmos powered quad-speakers tuned by JBL. The device is backed by a 10,200mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging.

Alongside the tablet, you get a second-generation Xiaoxin stylus that offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It can be attached to the tablet for magnetic charging, similar to the Apple Pencil with iPad. The pogo pin slot on the device can be used to connect an optional keyboard accessory. Connectivity options include a single USB Type-C 3.1 Gen2 port, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and GPS. For security, it carries support for face recognition.