Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AI Laptop Launched in India

Lenovo has announced the launch of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AI laptop in India as the first-ever x86 Lenovo ThinkPad to feature next-gen AI capabilities with 50 TOPS of processing power. It is a Copilot+ AI PC that runs on Windows 11 and packs an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU. Here’s everything else it has to offer.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6: Price, Availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 – AMD is available starting at Rs 1,38,000 and can be purchased on lenovo.com and through select retailers nationwide.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6: Specifications

The laptop sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels), IPS display with Anti-Glare coating, 100%sRGB, 400 nits brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The ThinkPad T14s AMD Gen 6 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI processing power, paired with an integrated AMD Radeon 880M GPU.

It packs up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage. The laptop packs a 58Whr battery that supports Rapid Charge (60 minutes = 80% capacity) with 65W or higher adapter. The device offers up to 17+ hours of battery life. There’s a couple of 2W speakers along with 2 x dual-array mics and Dolby Audio.

Connectivity options include 2 x USB-C 4, 40Gbps (supports power delivery & DisplayPort), 2 x USB-A, 5Gbps (1 always on), HDMI 2.1 (supports Resolution up to 4K at 60Hz), and a Headphone / mic combo. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.3. At the front, there’s a 1080p FHD & Infrared (IR) Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI) with Computer Vision & webcam privacy shutter.