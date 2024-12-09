HomeNewsLenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AI Laptop Launched in India

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AI Laptop Launched in India

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Copilot+ PC has launched in India with an AMD chip and here’s everything it has to offer.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Lenovo thinkpad t14s gen 6

Lenovo has announced the launch of Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AI laptop in India as the first-ever x86 Lenovo ThinkPad to feature next-gen AI capabilities with 50 TOPS of processing power. It is a Copilot+ AI PC that runs on Windows 11 and packs an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU. Here’s everything else it has to offer.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6: Price, Availability

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 – AMD is available starting at Rs 1,38,000 and can be purchased on lenovo.com and through select retailers nationwide.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6: Specifications

ThinkPad T14s gen 6

The laptop sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels), IPS display with Anti-Glare coating, 100%sRGB, 400 nits brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The ThinkPad T14s AMD Gen 6 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor, delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI processing power, paired with an integrated AMD Radeon 880M GPU.

Read More: Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus Launched; New AI Features Also Announced

It packs up to 64GB LPDDR5x and up to 2TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage. The laptop packs a 58Whr battery that supports Rapid Charge (60 minutes = 80% capacity) with 65W or higher adapter. The device offers up to 17+ hours of battery life. There’s a couple of 2W speakers along with 2 x dual-array mics and Dolby Audio.

Connectivity options include 2 x USB-C 4, 40Gbps (supports power delivery & DisplayPort), 2 x USB-A, 5Gbps (1 always on), HDMI 2.1 (supports up to at 60Hz), and a Headphone / mic combo. Wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and v5.3. At the front, there’s a 1080p & (IR) Mobile Industry Interface (MIPI) with Computer Vision & webcam privacy shutter.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.