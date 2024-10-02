Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11″, Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus Launched; New AI Features Also Announced

Samsung and Lenovo have announced the launch of two new Chromebooks including the Galaxy Chromebook Plus and the Chromebook Duet 11″, respectively. Aside from this, Google also announced a bunch of new features for all Chromebooks and those limited to Chromebook Plus laptops as well.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

The new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is an ultra-portable, thin and light laptop with a sleek design. Available in a single neptune blue colour, it weighs 2.58 pounds (1.17kg) and less than half an inch thin (11.8 millimeters). Google says it is the thinnest and lightest Chromebook Plus yet. The laptop comes packed with 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core 3 100U (Raptor Lake-R) processor, 256GB of storage, a 15.6” OLED screen and up to 13 hours of battery life. It’s also the first Chromebook Plus to include the Quick Insert key. The new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook will be available starting in October. The laptop starts at $699 (approx Rs 58,700).

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11”

The compact and durable Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11” can convert from laptop to tablet mode with its built-in kickstand. The Lenovo USI Pen 2 (sold separately) and upgraded palm rejection model lets you sketch with precision, and a MediaTek Kompanio 838 Processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage delivers performance for your daily needs. Plus, the laptop allows users to video call or record with high resolution 8MP back-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras with new AI enhanced zoom capabilities. The laptop starts at $339 (approx Rs 28,400).

The Goodnotes for Web App is now optimized for stylus-compatible Chromebooks like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11”. Users can put the stylus on the screen and can journal, study and take notes. Later this month, users can also avail three months of Goodnotes, including free digital stationery on all stylus-enabled devices.

New Quick Insert Key in Chromebook Plus

The new Quick Insert key, which the Galaxy Chromebook Plus is equipped with, delivers “instant help where you need it.” With a tap of the dedicated keyboard button, a menu instantly gives you access to everything you might need from editing what you’re writing, instantly adding a URL link or quickly finding the perfect Emoji or GIF. Here are just a few examples of what you’ll find:

Quick access to Help me write, which uses Gemini models, so you can get help crafting new text, edit what you’ve written or change the tone

Emoji and GIFs to easily add to any text field

A list of your recently opened websites, to add links without searching, copying and pasting between windows

Google Drive integrated search so you can attach files, photos, videos or anything from your Google Drive, while staying within your work flow

Tactical tools to do simple calculations, add a specific date, and convert units of measure right where you need it

The Quick Insert key launches exclusively on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus. However, existing Chromebook users can use the feature with a keyboard shortcut. Starting next year, the key will become available across more Chromebook and Chromebook Plus laptops, along with the ability to quickly create AI-generated images from within the Quick Insert menu.

AI Features for Chromebooks Plus

New AI features for Chromebook Plus have been added after Google announced Gemini integration in these Chromebooks earlier in May. The following AI features will become available through automatic updates throughout October.

Be seen and heard authentically with new video call features. The new studio-style microphone and built-in appearance enhancements take your video calls to the next level. The studio mic feature ensures crystal-clear sound with AI-powered mic simulation, effectively minimizing noise and room echo. Meanwhile, the built-in appearance effects automatically adjust lighting, brightness, and other settings to ensure you always look your best. Best of all, these features are compatible with any video calling app.

Accelerate understanding with Help me read. Help me read helps you summarize PDFs, articles or websites, all with a right click. You can even ask follow-up questions to dive deeper. Starting next year you can even highlight specific sentences or paragraphs you need extra help clarifying.

Overcome language barriers with Live Translate. Use Live Translate to enable Google AI-translated captions on whatever is on your screen, whether it's a meeting on Zoom, a YouTube livestream or a video file a family member sends you. Live Translate can instantly translate content into over 100 languages.

Easily capture audio, thoughts and notes with Recorder app. Use the Google AI-powered Recorder app to create transcriptions that can detect and label speakers, and provide a summary of recorded content.

New Features for All Chromebooks

Google is also bringing new features to all Chromebooks, including Chat with Gemini which was earlier limited to Chromebook Plus laptops. Next, new Chromebook buyers can try Google’s most capable AI tools through the Google One AI Premium plan at no cost for three months. The plan includes access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage and Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail and more. You can also get access to 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan with a new Chromebook Plus purchase.

Another new feature being introduced is called Welcome Recap. Whenever you log into your Chromebook, Welcome Recap gives a visual overview of where you last were across any device and helpful suggestions to get you started. You might get a reminder to join your next video call, quick access to a recently opened file, or a clickable suggestion to finish an article started on your Android or iOS phone.

The new Focus feature can automatically turn on “Do not Disturb” in desired situations. Whether you dedicated focus time or have a specific Google Task you want to finish, choose a time period and soundscape or YouTube Music playlist, then Focus can automatically turn on “Do not Disturb” for a distraction-free experience.

Pinning feature is now also available. Users can now access files in a single click, whether they’re online or offline, by pinning them to their Chromebook’s shelf. To save even more time, Launcher even suggests the Google Docs or Slides the user may be looking for.