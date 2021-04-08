Advertisement

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition launched with Ryzen 5000 series CPU

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2021 11:49 am

Lenovo has refreshed its ThinkBook 14 laptop with a Ryzen 5000 series CPU

Lenovo's ThinkBook 14 is now getting a refreshed variant in the Chinese market and now comes equipped with the latest Ryzen 5000 series CPU paired with a 14-inch display. There seems to be a single RAM and storage configuration for the ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition. 

 

The ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition from Lenovo is priced at CNY 4,699 (approx Rs 53,500) for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It is offered in a Silver Grey colour and is currently on sale in China through the Lenovo online store. Lenovo hasn't given any information on the international availability of Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition.

 

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition Specifications

 

ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition

 

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition sports a 14-inch full-HD LED display with 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space, 300 nits peak brightness, 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and TUV Rheinland certification. The screen of the ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition can open 180 degrees. The machine weighs 1.4kg and is 17.9mm thick. As mentioned, the laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU that has six cores coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD for storage. 

 

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition is backed by a 60Whr battery that comes with fast charge support and per Lenovo's claims, it can charge up to 80 percent in a matter of 1 hour.

ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition

 

Connectivity options on the ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition include an HDMI port, headphone combo jack, a card reader, RJ45 Ethernet port, two USB Type-C ports, and two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 are also present on the notebook. Additional features include a fingerprint scanner for easy authentication along with a 720p HD webcam on top of the display for video calls and more.

