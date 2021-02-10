Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet launching in India on February 12

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Lenovo will be launching its newest tablet in the Indian market this month. Dubbed as Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, the tablet will make its debut in India on February 12 at 12 noon.



The company has now started sending media invites for the launch event which says Save The Date.



The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro was announced last year at a starting price of EUR 699 (approx. Rs 61,000). The Lenovo P11 Pro comes with an 11.5-inch 2K OLED display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with 500nits brightness, 108 per cent NTSC colour gamut and Dolby Vision.

The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The tablet comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, it comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of two 8-megapixel selfie shooters.



The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is loaded with an 8,600mAh battery and it comes with a single SIM card slot for cellular connectivity. The tablet runs on Android 10 and it comes with a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The company has added four JBL speakers to provide immersive audio experience along with Dolby Atmos.