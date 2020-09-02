Advertisement

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab M10 HD tablets and Smart Clock Essential announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 02, 2020 10:51 am

The company has introduced Lenovo Tab P11 Pro along with Tab M10 HD Gen 2 and Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
Lenovo has announced the launch of its new range of tablets and smart clock. The company has introduced Lenovo Tab P11 Pro along with Tab M10 HD Gen 2 and Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

 

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with a starting price of EUR 699 (approx. Rs 61,000) and it is expected to be available starting November 2020. The Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 with Google Assistant is priced at EUR 179, while the Amazon Alexa variant is priced at EUR 199. The Lenovo Clock Essential is priced at EUR 59.99. 

 

Lenovo P11 Pro specifications

 

The Lenovo P11 Pro comes with an 11.5-inch 2K OLED display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with 500nits brightness, 108 per cent NTSC colour gamut and Dolby Vision. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. 

 

The company has added four JBL speakers to provide immersive audio experience along with Dolby Atmos. The tablet comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, it comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of two 8-megapixel selfie shooters. The tablet runs on Android 10 and it comes with a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button. 

 

The phone is loaded with an 8,600mAh battery and it comes with a single SIM card slot for cellular connectivity. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

 

Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 specifications

 

The Lenovo P11 Pro comes with a 10.1-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels along with 400nits brightness, 60 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB of internal storage.

 

The company has added dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tablet comes with an 8-megapixel autofocus camera at the rear, while the front features a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet runs on Android 10 operating system. The phone is loaded with a 5000mAh battery/ On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port.

 

Moving on, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a connected digital smart clock that features a LED display. The alarm clock can either be set up using voice or even from the buttons on the clock and it has an integrated USB port so you can charge your devices overnight.

 

