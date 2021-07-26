Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India for Rs 24,999

Lenovo has today launched the Lenovo Tab P11 in India. The tablet was unveiled by Lenovo in the global market earlier this year.

The Tab P11 features an 11-inch IPS LCD display, and Snapdragon 662 SoC powers it. The tablet also has support for optional accessories like a keyboard and stylus.

Let’s take a detailed look at the tablet’s specs, price, and availability.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pricing And Availability

The Lenovo Tab P11 comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and is priced at Rs 24,999. The tablet comes in ‎Platinum Grey colour and is available from Amazon.

Lenovo Tab P11 Specs

The new Lenovo tablet comes with an 11-inch 2K IPS display that boasts a resolution of 2,000×1,200 pixels. In addition, it has a peak brightness of 400 nits and eye care mode with TUV certification as well. The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with Adreno 610 GPU.

The Tab P11 comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB storage. For further storage expansion up to 256GB, the Tab P11 has microSD card support. For the camera, the tablet features a single 13-megapixel camera at the back. On the front side, the tablet has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

On the battery front, there is a 7700mAh battery 20W fast charging support. It is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of video playback time on a single charge—the tablet Android 10 with Kids Space from Google. There is also support for Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C. The tablet’s dimensions are 258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm, and it weighs 490 grams.

The company earlier launched the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro in India at Rs 44,999. The tablet comes with an 11.5-inch 2K OLED display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor powers it.