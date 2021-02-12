Advertisement

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India: Price and specs

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2021 4:50 pm

Latest News

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is loaded with an 8,600mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3 technology.
Lenovo has today launched the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro in India. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is priced at Rs 44,999. As a special 30 day launch offer, Tab P11 Pro can be purchased along with the Keyboard Cover (worth Rs 10,000) in only Rs 49,999.

The Slate Gray variant will go on sale at midnight on 14th February 2021 across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com. It will also be available across offline retail channels soon.

 

Lenovo P11 Pro Specifications & Features

 
The Lenovo P11 Pro comes with an 11.5-inch 2K OLED display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with, 108 per cent NTSC colour gamut and Dolby Vision and HDR support. The device also supports Netflix in HD and provides up to 500 nits brightness. With four-sided, 6.9mm narrow bezels on its display and 87% screen to body ratio, this ultra-thin Android 10 tablet tapers to 5.8mm (0.23in) at its thinnest edge and is light at just 485 grams. Its TÜV Rheinland-certified screen and Lenovo Eye Care mode have been designed to help reduce harmful blue light

 The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The tablet’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming features an additional 15 percent graphics boost over Snapdragon 730, promising more immersive and graphics-intensive gaming sessions. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB.

The tablet comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, it comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of two 8-megapixel selfie shooters.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is loaded with an 8,600mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3 technology, which the company says it allows the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro to run video playback for 15 hours on a full charge. It also supports USB Type-C Reverse Charging Functions. The tablet runs on Android 10 and it comes with a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The company has added four JBL speakers to provide immersive audio experience along with Dolby Atmos.

 It comes preloaded with Microsoft Office app, dedicated hotkeys that allow resizable, multi windows, screen print, and Google Assistant that offers a PC-level productivity anytime, anywhere.

Lenovo’s iconic “smile” keys features an upwards curve that resembles a smile at the bottom of the optional keyboard – helping to increase the surface area of the keys for greater precision and comfort when typing. It offers ample key space and tactile sensation for quick response and accuracy, with 18mm pitch (letter keys) and 1.3mm key travel. The stand cover’s free-stop hinge (0 to 165 degrees) lets you find the precise angle you want for optimal viewing or productivity. The one-piece trackpad is a generous size at 87mm x 49mm

The tablet helps capture inspirations and helps users to sketch, paint, or take notes with the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2, featuring increased accuracy and control through 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt detection. The pen offers 100 hours of usage and a 60mAH battery. The tablet also offers three different modes - to type (keyboard mode), watch multimedia (stand mode) and browse the web (handheld mode).

Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, X1 Yoga Gen 6, ThinkPad X12 Detachable

Lenovo releases new ThinkBook lineup of laptops at CES 2021

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet launching in India on February 12

Latest News from Lenovo

0 Comments

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet launching in India on February 12

Asus Sky Selection 2 laptop launched with Ryzen 5000 series CPU

