Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in launched in India: Unique enough?

Lenovo already has a couple of smart clocks in the market and the brand today launched a new product in India – Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in. Lenovo says that it is the latest addition to Lenovo’s range of smart devices with digital smart clock features and hands-free voice control with Alexa. However, is it unique enough for purchasing?

Available in clay red and misty blue colour options, the Smart Clock Essential is available for Rs 4,999. It will go on sale on 15th June 2022 across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in, and will be later available in Lenovo offline retail channels.

Smart Clock Essential with Alexa: Same Design, Different Colours

The design of the new Smart Clock Essential looks similar to the Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging dock that was launched in January of this year in India. However, it came with a charging dock while the new model comes without it. Lenovo says it is coated with a soft-touch fabric designed to blend into. It looks like the same materials used in previous models but in different colours and that is very much acceptable.

It comes with the same 4-inch LED display as Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistsnt and Smart Clock 2, for showing weather, humidity, and the temperature outside. It further confirms that this is the Smart Clock 2 without a charging dock and comes in different colours with a new voice assistant. Talking about the voice assistant, it has Alexa built-in, using which one can set timers, alarms, reminders and add items to their Amazon shopping cart with simple voice commands.

Smart Clock Essential with Alexa: A Capable Voice Assistant

While one may prefer Google Assistant over Alexa, the latter is unarguably as capable as the former. This is because Alexa can initiate the same commands as Assistant and is also compatible with most of the smart devices these days. Further, it has the same clicky buttons as previous models at the top so users can still control the Smart Clock Essential without having to use their voice. Also, to ensure privacy, the Smart Clock Essential comes a mic mute toggle that electrically disconnects the microphones.

We cannot comment on the 3W front firing speakers of the new Smart Clock Essential as of now but they should sound similar to previous generation products. This means it should get loud but do not expect a lot of bass. Answering the question we mentioned earlier, we think that the Smart Clock Essential with Alexa is definitely worth looking at for Rs 4,999 as it has an equally powerful assistant as other smart clocks, great features, and is available in two flashy colours rather than the simple grey shade which might not suit everyone’s tastes.