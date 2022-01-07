Lenovo Smart Clock 2 launched in India with wireless charging dock

Lenovo India today announced the Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock to extend its smart home solutions. The latest version of the Smart Clock is an intelligent home solution for users to help them manage their schedule, enjoy music, control other smart devices, and more. This latest Smart Clock is also bundled with a Wireless Charging Dock enabling users to charge multiple devices at once.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock is available in Heather Grey colour for Rs 6,999. It will go on sale on 7th January 2022, across Lenovo.com, Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital, and will be later available in Lenovo offline retail channels.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Features

With its Heather Grey colour designed to blend in with any decor, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 features a fabric soft-touch cover and a 4-inch colour touchscreen display that showcases the time, weather, photos with a choice of customizable clock faces. Users can seamlessly set up Google Photos albums through their phone and set them as clock faces.

This Smart Clock allows users to do more hands-free, from setting reminders & alarms, getting answers, checking the traffic while getting ready to step out, to controlling other smart devices like TVs, ACs, Lights etc., with the help of Google Assistant. As for other specs, the clock includes Bluetooth 4.2, 1GB RAM, 8GB FLASH ROM, microphone mute toggle, Volume up & down buttons, and 1 x far field microphone array.

With the Wireless Charging Dock, users can also keep their nightstand clutter-free and do away with multiple chargers while charging two additional devices at once with the Smart Clock 2. The charging dock can fast charge the devices while users sleep.

Another feature of the clock is the built-in nightlight when docked. Lenovo says that this nightlight is bright enough to illuminate the way without bothering anyone else. The Smart Clock 2 also features improved front firing speakers that allows users to enjoy their favorite music, radio, audiobooks, podcasts or more while resting in bed.

We have reviewed the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential in the past and we think it stands true to its name. It can be an essential accessory for your home, especially if you have a lot of Google Assistant-enabled smart devices.