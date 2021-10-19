Lenovo Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition launched

Lenovo has unveiled a new gaming laptop called the Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition. The laptop makes use of liquid metal thermal conductivity technology to stay cool even under heavy tasks. The laptop gets a 16-inch display and a Core-i7 CPU.

The pricing and the availability of the new Lenovo Legion laptop is yet to be disclosed. As far as the specifications are concerned, they are mentioned below.

Lenovo Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition Specifications

The Legion Y9000K 2021 Exploration Edition features a 16-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It has a 16:10 screen ratio and 92% screen-to-body ratio. Furthermore, the display gets support for a 165Hz refresh rate and has a maximum brightness of 500nits.

Under the hood, the gaming notebook is equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor (up to 90W). The graphics are handled by up to NVIDIA RTX 3060/3070/3080 independent display (up to 130/140/165W). Moreover, it equally supports independent display direct connection, and is equipped with 16GB + 1TB storage. You get PCIe 4.0 solid-state drive for storage.

The laptop comes with a Legion Y-lit logo on the A-side with an RGB backlit keyboard. The machine weighs 2.5kg. Additionally, the laptop is backed by an 80Wh battery that supports 100W PD charging.

Back in September, Lenovo launched Yoga Slim 7 Pro and the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon. The laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processors and run on Windows 11 out of the box. Both the laptops come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage as well. The brand also launched Smart Wireless Earbuds and IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook at the Tech World 2021 event.

The Slim 7 Pro is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.