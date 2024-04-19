Apple iPad Air 2024 To Use Mini-LED Display From iPad Pro: Report

Apple may be working on launching the new iPad lineup in May this year and new rumors have begun popping up about the products, suggesting that one of the upcoming iPad Air 2024 models would be equipping a mini LED display that has also been used in the previous generation of iPad Pro tablet.

According to Ross Young, CEO of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants, the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air will be using the same mini-LED display the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has used in the past. To recall, the existing 10.9-inch iPad Air is equipped with a standard LCD panel, and switching to the mini-LED display for the 12.9-inch model would account for a significant upgrade over previous iPad Air models, as it will enable increased brightness for HDR content, deeper blacks, and more.

As per Young, the 12.9-inch iPad Air will be using the leftover mini-LED display panels from the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. He noted that this panel will also allow for lower power consumption as another benefit. Considering Apple is using the panels it is left with and can also produce more easily given it already has the production line set up, it is possible that the smaller 10.9-inch iPad Air may not use a mini-LED panel but would stick with LCD. It may also encourage users to buy the bigger iPad Air for a better viewing experience.

The iPad Pro 2024 will also be getting an upgrade from mini-LED to OLED displays, as pointed out by multiple leaks in the past. It is reportedly due to the new displays on the iPad Pro Apple has had to delay the launch of the new iPads by a month, as they were earlier expected to launch in April. This upgrade will allow for better colour reproduction along with more efficient operation as well.

The iPad Pro models — codenamed J717, J718, J720 and J721 — are expected to be powered by the new M3 chip and work with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. As for the iPad Air, it will get a new Processor and will be available in a new 12.9-screen size. This will give consumers an option for a bigger iPad at a cheaper price point than the Pro model.