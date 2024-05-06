Scam Alert: Stay Away From This Website Selling Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds 2 For Rs 1,188

As the sale season progresses in the country, reputable websites like Flipkart and Amazon are providing attractive and authentic offers and discounts. However, some websites, like Meesho, are offering false deals to entice and scam customers, such as where they are selling the Galaxy Buds 2 and the latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for Rs 1,188.

Available on the Meesho website, the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available for Rs 1,188 which may look one of the most appealing deals ever. However, it’s not true. Even though they have mentioned the correct colour names for the models and the features in the model name as well, the mentioned model name in the product details page of Galaxy Buds 2 says BoAt Airdopes 161 while that on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro product page says BoAt Airdopes 153.

Even the photos of the products used are genuine ones which can easily trick customers into thinking that it is an authentic deal. However, one has to make sure that they check all the details on the website thoroughly to prevent from getting scammed. For Meesho, it could be the case for other products as well if the e-commerce platform is offering a scam deal for Galaxy Buds 2 series but we cannot say for certain.

The current sale price for the Galaxy Buds 2 on Flipkart is Rs 7,399 at the time of writing this article while on Tata Cliq, its selling for Rs 5,999. These are still genuine prices for the product. As for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, they are selling for Rs 9,990 on Amazon, and for the same price on Samsung’s website too.

While customers may be eager to make new purchases this sale season, we urge our readers to stay aware of such scams taking place alongside. It is always best to check seller details, the reputation of the website you are purchasing the product from and other details before you spend your heard earned money.