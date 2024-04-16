Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) Debuts In India With Up To Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor: All Details

Asus has debuted the Zenbook Duo (2024) laptop in India with a unique dual-screen OLED design along with features like Harman-Kardon speakers, Dolby Atmos, Smart AMP, up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor, Intel EVO certification and more. Here’s what the laptop has to offer.

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024): Price, Availability

The price of the Zenbook Duo (2024) starts at Rs 1,59,990 and goes up till Rs 2,39,990 across four variants. It can be bought via ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores/ROG Stores and all ASUS authorized dealers.

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024): Specs

The new Asus laptop gets dual 14-inch Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) 16:10 aspect ratio OLED touchscreen which has a 0.2 ms response time, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1, Display HDR True Black 500, Gorilla Glass protection, is PANTONE Validated and TÜV Rheinland-certified also.

The laptop is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H Chipset paired with up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD and up to 32GB 7467MHz LPDDR5x RAM. It supports Intel Arc graphics. At the front, it gets an FHD 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and color sensor.

For connectivity, it gets 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The detachable keyboard comes with pogo pins that firmly attaches to the DUO for Clamshell use, while the wireless Bluetooth capabilities support extended display usage. Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. There’s also support for USB-PD Fast charging over Type-C and stylus input of the ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus on both screens.

The ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024) features stereo speakers with sound by Harman-Kardon and Dolby Atmos support. The Smart AMP technology ensures 350% louder output without distortion. ASUS AiSense Noise Canceling Technology provides two-way noise cancellation for calls. A 65W GaN adapter also comes bundled alongside the laptop to charge the 75Wh battery.