A Calculator App Might Be Coming To An iPad Near You

After years of requests and more than a decade since when the first iPad came out, Apple could finally be planning to give its tablet the calculator app. As bizarre as it may sound, even in 2024, the iPads do not have a built-in calculator but that could change as soon as later this year.

The information comes from a private source that shared with MacRumors that a calculator App is coming to all iPads with the iPadOS 18 update. Of course, those iPads which aren’t eligible for the update may not receive the calculator app. The iPadOS 18 update is set to be the next major update for iPads and it should be debuting on June 10, the day on which Apple’s annual WWDC 2024 event begins.

A few years back, Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, explained in an interview on MKBHD’s podcast that Apple hasn’t released a Calculator app for the iPads because it has to be “distinctly great”. By the looks of it, one can expect something major with calculator app on iPad but if it does end up looking like a zoomed in version of the iPhone’s calculator, it could be a huge bummer.

A list of iPads that will have support for iPadOS 18 has been leaked once before. It includes the likes of iPad (2019 and later), iPad mini (2019 and later), iPad Air (2019 and later), and iPad Pro (2018 and later). Apple could also be dropping support for a few iPad models.

Apple ‘Let Loose’ Event

Talking of iPads, Apple has announced its Let Loose event that is set to take place on May 7 and the new event is expected to introduce an OLED iPad Pro with an M3 chip, a 12.9-inch iPad Air with an M2 chip, and a new Apple Pencil as well. Apple is showing various illustrations on for the Let Loose event on its website where one of illustrations shows a pencil, suggesting the launch of the 2024 iPads and a new Apple pencil.