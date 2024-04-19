PlayStation 5 Vs Gaming Laptops: Which One Should You Buy In 2024 For Your Gaming Needs?

As we move forward into the year 2024, the gaming industry is constantly changing, offering more realistic and immersive experiences than ever before. The hardware that powers these experiences is becoming more powerful, but it also comes at a higher cost. As a gamer, you are faced with a critical decision: should you invest in a PlayStation 5 (PS5) or one of the many gaming laptops available?

Performance and Power

The PlayStation 5 has been lauded for its impressive gaming power at a value-for-money price tag. At Rs 44,990, it offers a gaming experience that surpasses even desktop PCs in the same price range, let alone gaming laptops. With its custom SSD and support for 4K 60fps gaming and Ray Tracing, the PS5 delivers a seamless and visually impressive gaming experience.

On the other hand, gaming laptops in 2024 have made significant strides, with premium models boasting Intel Core Ultra CPUs, up to 32GB of RAM, and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPUs or higher. These specs promise a performance on par with the PS5, but at a higher cost, with premium laptops like the latest Dell Alienware m18 R2 Gaming Laptop starting at Rs 1,49,999 and going up to almost Rs 3 lakhs. Even some of the cheapest gaming laptops begin at Rs 49,990, making the PlayStation 5 look like a better deal in terms of value.

Portability and Convenience

One of the most significant advantages of a gaming laptop is its portability. Unlike the PS5, which requires a fixed setup, gaming laptops allow you to take your gaming sessions anywhere. This flexibility is a boon for those who travel frequently or have limited space.

PS5, on the other hand, always requires an external monitor or a TV. If you know you have a TV to connect it to, you can take it with you wherever you travel. However, you’ll also have to carry some accessories that are vital for the PS5, such as the controller, HDMI cable, power cord, and more.

PS5 does have an advantage, though, and that’s the whole experience it can create with the games. The controller has high-quality Haptics to mimic the feel of the in-game environment with vibrations that occur when the player interacts with the elements in the game. Further, PS5 requires you to connect it to a bigger screen, resulting in a more immersive experience with less eye strain. While gaming laptops also support external monitors and controllers, replicating the overall PS5 experience still requires a lot of effort and additional money.

Read More: PS5 Slim To Go On Sale In India On April 5, Price Revealed

Game Library and Exclusives

The PS5 shines with its curated library of exclusive titles, offering games you won’t find on any other platform. The attraction of exclusive games like “Spider-Man 2” can be a deciding factor for many gamers.

The PS5 also gets backward compatibility support, where 99% of the 4000+ titles playable on PS4 can run on PS5. As per Sony’s own website, only 6 games are supported solely on the PS4, while the rest can run on PlayStation 5. Not only that but select PS4 games also benefit from the PS5 console’s Game Boost, which may make PS4 games run with a higher or smoother frame rate.

With PlayStation Plus, you can utilize a cloud-based streaming service provided by PlayStation. This service enables you to select and enjoy games on your PS5 that belong to various previous generations of PlayStation consoles up to PS1. However, the subscription comes at a monthly or yearly cost based on your region.

The subscription also grants you access to many other PS5-exclusive titles at no additional cost. You may not even have to purchase the titles separately, considering the PS Plus subscription may grant you access to your favourite ones. Moreover, these titles keep rotating on a monthly basis, so if you decide to purchase them if you don’t finish the game, you get it at a discount. Even if you do not want to purchase a title, many of them are free on consoles, such as Rocket League, Fortnite, etc.

On the other hand, gaming laptops also provide access to a vast array of games across different platforms, including PC-exclusive titles and the ability to use emulators for older console games. While some of the PC exclusives are also paid, players get another advantage if they are into pirated content and have ways to install paid games through piracy websites for free.

While we don’t support content piracy, it cannot be denied that the method still exists and works like a charm for many. Various subscriptions are available for the PC as well, such as the Xbox Game Pass or the Steam subscription, which provides you with free games every once in a while.

Pricing of the games depends on how the publisher wants it, and it may vary depending on the platform. For instance, one of the latest games, Helldivers 2, is available for Rs 2,499 on both the PlayStation store and Steam PC store. The price disparity might be present in some cases, but it may not in many.

As a result, whether you choose PC or PlayStation 5, you won’t ever be short on games, but the pricing will vary depending on what method you opt for when downloading or purchasing titles.

AI Features

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking the world by storm, a lot of the technology has made its way to the gaming segment, too. Microsoft has begun integrating AI features into Windows and has also partnered with various manufacturers such as Acer, to back gaming with AI capabilities.

The latest from Acer, including gaming laptops like Nitro 16 and Helios Neo 14, AI enhances the devices’ capabilities for gaming and productivity, such as smooth visuals with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs supported by DLSS 3.5 technology. They have NVIDIA’s RTX AI platform that can boost ray tracing and DLSS performance and offer better performance in tons of AI-powered apps.

AI will improve the power and efficiency of laptops. It will be able to judge how much battery life is left and adjust settings accordingly for a longer runtime. Of course, this isn’t needed for PlayStation 5, as it has to be connected to a power outlet at all times.

As for PlayStation 5, it doesn’t have any major subset of game-changing AI features considering they are harder to enable on older hardware even with firmware updates. Some of them even require dedicated hardware capabilities. Despite that, Sony hasn’t given up on AI in PS5 completely, as it did recently add an AI-based feature for the PS5’s DualSense controller where the built-in speaker can now get louder.

Moreover, the controller’s microphone will suppress the sound of button presses and game audio while you chat with your friends, thereby enhancing the overall voice-calling experience. A new AI machine-learning model enabled both these enhancements.

Reports also suggest that Sony will indeed bring AI to PS5 Pro later this year, giving it a graphical boost. Like Nvidia’s RTX AI platform, it may also enable improved ray tracing alongside other capabilities. As per some leaks, a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), a Processor designed to accelerate artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, may also make its way to the PS5 Pro.

Longevity and Upgradability

Gaming laptops offer the advantage of upgradability. As technology advances, you can swap out components to keep up with the latest trends. The PS5, while powerful, is a closed system, which means you cannot upgrade its internal hardware.

You can rely on the PlayStation 5 for its life of 6 to 7 years, which is usually the period Sony supports its gaming consoles for. On the other hand, gaming laptops may require periodic maintenance for optimal operation, such as thermal paste or battery replacement, and additional costs may also incur. In the case of the PS5, you may need to clean out the fan periodically by taking the side plates off, but that won’t cost you anything.

To sum up, while laptop hardware will keep getting upgraded with games optimised for the latest hardware, games made for PlayStation 5 are tuned explicitly for it so players don’t face performance issues. With gaming laptops, even if you upgrade your hardware, you’ll have to shell out more money, which isn’t the case with PlayStation 5, as even newer games are optimised for their hardware.

Take Away

The choice between a PS5 and a gaming laptop in 2024 boils down to what you value most in your gaming experience. If you’re looking for the most gaming power for your money and exclusive titles, the PS5 is an excellent choice. However, if you need the flexibility of a portable system and the ability to upgrade hardware, a gaming laptop might be the better way to go.