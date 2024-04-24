Redmi Pad SE Vs Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2: Which One Should You Buy?

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi recently announced the launch of a new budget tablet called the Redmi Pad SE. The new Redmi tablet competes with Lenovo P11 Gen 2. Here’s a comparison between the two solely based on their specification.

Display

The Redmi Pad SE sports an 11-inch 2K resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels) LCD display with a 207 ppi, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits typical brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 8-bit colour depth. On the other hand, the Lenovo Tab P11 comes with an 11.5-inch 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) IPS display with 400 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 10 touch points support.

Both displays are identical in terms of resolution and brightness, but the Lenovo Tab has a higher Refresh Rate and is marginally bigger than the Redmi Pad SE’s panel. The higher refresh rate will result in a smoother experience with fluid animations, which is why the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 wins this round.

Power & Software

The Redmi Pad SE is backed up by the Snapdragon 680 Processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage that is expandable up to 1TB. The Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 has the MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is also expandable. The Lenovo Tab runs on Android 12L and is upgradeable till Android 14 while on the other hand, the Pad SE runs on MIUI Pad 14-based Android 13 and will get updates till Android 15.

Processor-wise and for storage, the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 wins because its hardware is better. However, if you want more RAM along with longer software support, the Redmi Pad SE seems like a better choice. As a result, we’d give this one a draw.

Read More: Poco C61: A Cover-up For Redmi A3 Issues?

Battery & Cameras

The Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 has a 7700mAh battery with support for 20W Fast charging while the Redmi Pad SE has an 8000mAh cell with 10W charging. We could give this a tie but we feel a bigger battery is more important than faster charging as it would allow for a longer runtime, hence, the Pad SE being the winner in terms of battery.

For cameras, the Redmi Pad SE has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera while the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 has an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, which is why the Lenovo tablet wins the camera round.

Verdict

The Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 is available in India for Rs 16,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model while the Redmi Pad SE costs Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Value-wise, we feel the Redmi Pad SE should serve you just fine for daily use and watching content but if you want to get even more out of the money you pay and can shell out a little more, the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 would be a better choice.