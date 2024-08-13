Lenovo Legion Gaming Tablet Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Lenovo has launched the Legion Gaming Tablet in India. As per the brand, it is an “8.8-inch QHD+ Android gaming tablet that seamlessly bridges the gap between PC and mobile gaming, offering unparalleled performance.” Here’s what all the Legion Gaming tab has to offer.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Tablet: Price, Availability

The Lenovo Legion Tab will be available at a price of Rs 39,999 for purchase from 15 August 2024 from Lenovo.com and Flipkart. It will be available in a single Storm Grey colour.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Tablet: Features, Specs

The Lenovo Legion Tab features an 8.8-inch QHD+ Lenovo PureSight gaming display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with 343 PPI and 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It supports up to 500 nits brightness and TUV full care 2.0 to minimise eye strain.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 – 4nm processor and 12GB of LPDDR5X memory, the Lenovo Legion tablet is 7.6mm thin and weighs 350 grams. With 256GB of onboard storage, there’s also support for expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD slot. The Legion ColdFront vapor thermal solution ensures your device stays cool, even during intense gaming sessions, thanks to its oversized vapor chamber.

Its USB Type-C port (in landscape orientation) supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. It packs a 6550mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It also has a charging bypass feature to help manage temperatures and keep cables out of the way while gaming. Additionally, the USB Type-C ports support DisplayPort 1.4, allowing gamers to connect the tablet to a compatible external display.

There’s also an integrated haptic system for an immersive gaming experience. The Lenovo Legion Tab seamlessly integrates into the Lenovo Legion ecosystem, allowing gamers to effortlessly connect with other Legion devices. Using Lenovo Freestyle, content can be easily shared between the Lenovo Legion Tab and a Legion Laptop, creating a dynamic link that enhances the gaming experience. The tablet is also compatible with Legion monitors, headsets, keyboards, and mice. It runs on Android 13 out of the box.