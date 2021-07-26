Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop launched in India: Price, Features

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop has today been launched in India. The laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070.

Lenovo has also announced Legion Ultimate Support which is its dedicated support offering for gamers.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro price

The laptop is priced at Rs 1,39,990, offering Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB RAM. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 32GB RAM configuration model is priced at Rs 1,59,990. Both these variants come in a Storm Grey colour.

The laptop will be available for pre-order from Amazon and Lenovo India website. It will also be available across all offline channels.

The Legion Ultimate Support can also be separately purchased at Rs 999 for one year and Rs 1,999 for two years.

Specifications

The new Lenovo laptop sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate. In addition, the display comes in 100 percent sRGB coverage, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and Dolby Vision support. Besides, it is 100 per cent sRGB rated for colour accuracy, and it has a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Read More: Lenovo Tab P11 launched in India for Rs 24,999

Under the hood, it is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor with up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. In addition, the laptop comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe SSD for storage that can be configured up to 2TB.

According to Lenovo, it is capable of peak graphics performance at up to 140W without thermal throttling. In addition, the laptop comes with Lenovo’s Coldfront 3.0 thermal management technology, which helps the machine maintain thermals.

The device boasts TrueStrike Keyboard, which has four-zone RGB lighting and larger touchpads. There is a dual-speaker setup with 2W Harman Kardon speakers with Nahimic audio technology. The laptop is backed by an 80Whe battery with a rapid charge feature that can charge the laptop up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. It is claimed to last up to 8 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, audio jack, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, and RJ45 Ethernet port. In terms of dimensions, the laptop measures 356×264.4×26.85mm and weighs 2.45kg.