Advertisement

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro spotted on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2021 5:29 pm

Latest News

The upcoming gaming smartphone from Lenovo and the successor to last year's Lenovo Legion, is the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro that has been spotted on Geekbench
Advertisement

Lenovo is said to be working on the second generation of its gaming phone, called the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. The smartphone will be the successor to last year's Lenovo Legion and will sport some of the most high end specifications found on smartphones. 

 

A device bearing the model number Lenovo L70081, believed to be the Legion Pro 2 has appeared on Geekbench revealing it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 that will be paired with a whopping 16GB of RAM.

 

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

Advertisement

 

The smartphone is also expected to feature a revamped fan cooling system for better sustained performance. The phone scored 1,129 and 3,763 points in the single and multi-core tests respectively which is one of the highest scores spotted on Geekbench till date.

 

As per the listing, the smartphone will run on Android 11 out of the box. Other speculated features include a 144Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery, UFS 3.1 storage along with LPDDR5 RAM. 

 

Meanwhile, Nubia has launched its Red Magic 6 series gaming smartphones in China out of which the Pro variant sports the highest ever RAM found in a smartphone, and that is 18GB of RAM which comes with 512GB of storage.

 

The Red Magic 6 Pro features a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 165Hz adaptive refresh rate which can drop till 30Hz, scale up to 120Hz while scrolling and using apps, and up to 165Hz while playing games that support a refresh rate that high.

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. Nubia has equipped the Red Magic 6 Pro with an ICE6.0 cooling system that comes with a 20,000-rpm high-speed centrifugal fan and a cooling canyon air duct, superconducting copper foil, thermal gel, graphene, and a VC heat sink. It also features an additional aviation-grade cooling ice blade.

 

Source

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop launched in India with Dolby Atmos support, stereo speakers and more

Lenovo launches Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant in India

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro launched in India: Price and specs

Lenovo K13 appears in renders, key specifications leaked

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet launching in India on February 12

Lenovo releases new ThinkBook lineup of laptops at CES 2021

Latest News from Lenovo

You might like this

Tags: Lenovo Lenovo Legion

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iQOO Neo 5 display details surface, to feature 120Hz OLED display

OnePlus 9 series key specifications tipped ahead of launch

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies