Lenovo launches Yoga AIO 7 Desktop PC in India

Lenovo today launched the Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC in India. This latest all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC has a premium and attractive soft-textured design and hands free functionality which is aptly suited for a hybrid lifestyle, claims the brand. The desktop PC comes with 4K ultra-HD display, AMD processor and more.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is available in Cloud Grey color option for Rs 1,71,990 in India. It is going on sale from June 8 across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in, and will be later available in Lenovo offline retail channels.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 Specifications

The Yoga AIO 7 is the suitable desktop PC for any home office or living space. It is the world’s first all-in-one desktop with a 27-inch 4K UHD Touch Display supporting 100% sRGB color standards, producing vibrant colors. The UHD display highlights every detail and the visuals look ultra realistic, claims Lenovo.

Powered with JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers, it creates an immersive sound experience with louder bass that makes the viewing experience enjoyable. The desktop’s minimalist design includes a unique rotatable and flexible display with an ergonomic hinge that helps tilt or turn the slim framed display effortlessly. It also allows the users to easily adjust the height as well.

Read More: Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2022 announced with Snapdragon 680 chipset, 7700mAh battery

Equipped with the high performance AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with up to 45W thermal design power, users can play AAA gaming titles effortlessly without any additional rendering time for 3D graphics. The Yoga AIO 7 comes with an AMD Radeo RX 6600M graphics card with 8 GB RAM. There’s 2 x 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 RAM slots and 1TB NVMe SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x 4 for storage.

Connectivity options include 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (for LINK MODE), and 1x headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm) on the side. At the rear, there’s 2x USB 2.0 ports, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1x HDMI-out 2.0, 1x Ethernet (RJ-45), and 1x power connector. There’s also a camera connector at the top.

Users can seamlessly connect their phone or tablet with desktop PC’s integrated wireless casting hardware to activate the display remotely. They can also assume dual control with an alternate keyboard-mouse set and charge their smart devices, using the Type-C port.