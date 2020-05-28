Advertisement

Lenovo launches PC Pal free service to help buyers choose right laptop

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 12:36 pm

The Lenovo PC Pal service is available by telephone or online.
Lenovo has today launched a free service to help consumers find the perfect device based on their lifestyle needs. This service, called PC Pal, will offer neutral, unbiased recommendations based on individual requirements, to help consumers make informed purchase decisions. The service is available by telephone or online.

Consumers can call the PC Pal toll-free number 1800-572-2224, open seven days a week from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, or visit www.lenovopcpal.com any time.

The service is designed to simplify the purchase process and reduce the hassle of selecting the right laptop. PC Pal asks a few simple questions and showcases the ideal configuration based on the consumer’s responses.

 

Factors considered include the consumer's computing need, budget, and lifestyle requirements. PC Pal will make a recommendation for the right model for that consumer regardless of PC brand.

Rahul Agarwal - CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India said, "A lot of consumers in India are looking to buy a PC, many of them for the first time. However, there are so many choices available that it can be difficult for a consumer to decide. This challenge of finding the right laptop can be addressed by PC Pal, by providing expert, impartial advice.”


