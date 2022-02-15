Lenovo K14 Plus goes official with Unisoc T700 SoC, 48MP camera, 5000mAh battery

Lenovo has launched Lenovo K14 Plus, the company’s latest smartphone in Russia. The device comes with 90Hz display, an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC, a triple camera setup, a 5000mAh battery with fast charging and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability in India.

Lenovo K14 Plus Price

The Lenovo phone is priced at ₽ 9,990 which is approx. Rs 7,560 for the sole 4GB + 64GB version. It comes in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colours. The phone is currently available for purchase in Russia.

Specs

Lenovo K14 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. In addition, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole at the center to house a selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to last for two days.

The phone packs a Unisoc T700 octa-core processor. This is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. In addition, the device runs Android 11 out of the box on the software side.

For the imaging part, the Lenovo K14 Plus sports a triple-camera setup. There will be a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. At the front, the phone features an 8MP selfie camera. It also features a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

The handset also has a dedicated Google Assistant key at the right side. Connectivity features include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack.

Dimensions-wise the device measures 168.1×75.6×9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.

Meanwhile, Lenovo Smart Clock 2 was launched in India recently. Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock is available in Heather Grey colour for Rs 6,999. It is available across Lenovo.com, Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital, and will be later available in Lenovo offline retail channels.