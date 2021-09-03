Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro launched in India

Lenovo today announced the launch of the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro laptop in India. This latest offering from the IdeaPad series is optimized for streaming and seamless transition from work to entertainment. It is powered by the Intel 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen processors with high-end GPUs and speakers.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is now available at a starting price of Rs 77,990 on Lenovo.com, all other ecommerce channels, and offline stores as well.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Specifications

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a 14-inch 2.2K IPS anti-glare display. Users can also choose the other variant which features a 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display and 350nits brightness. The 4-side narrow bezels make the most of its 16:10 aspect ratio. Further, it has 100% sRGB colour gamut.

The laptop is equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors. You get multiple options for graphics by NVIDIA GeForce, Intel Iris Xe, and AMD Radeon. The laptop also comes with an enlarged touchpad and function arrow keys, that are engineered for tactile control, keying accuracy, improved ergonomics, with optional backlighting.

Powered with zero touch login, users can flip open the laptop to get started instantly. The infrared camera on the laptop allows for facial recognition and automatic power on and boot up.

The Slim 5 Pro is also equipped with dual array microphones that work alongside Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa. With Alexa, users can access many features of Amazon’s platform and services such as controlling smart home devices, adding items to Amazon shopping list, and ordering products with intuitive voice commands.

On the other hand, Cortana has the capability to set reminders, make lists, answer questions, and accomplish a whole new set of tasks through different skills found on the Microsoft Store.