Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30, SE50 IoT Mini-PCs launched in India

Lenovo today announced its new portfolio of embedded computers for the edge in India. The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30 and ThinkEdge SE50 are small, rugged, and powerful enough to meet the demanding needs of enterprise data processing, security and scalability at the edge.

The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30 and SE50 are available to be ordered through the local sales team of Lenovo. The pricing of the products is not yet known.

ThinkEdge SE30 Specifications

Lenovo says that the embedded edge computers are for customers who need enhanced processing power, better security, and scalability. ThinkEdge SE30 is a small and rugged compute device for edge workloads. It includes the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 vPro processors for industrial computing. The processor improves compute power, accelerates AI workloads, and is built for withstanding extended temperature from -20 to +60 Celsius under heavy workloads in enterprises. It has long-life reliability, as well as enhanced security and manageability features.

The ThinkEdge SE30 will start with 4G support globally. It will have 5G availability with key carrier support in the second half of this year. Embedded applications for the ThinkEdge SE30 include kiosks and ATMs for smart retail, automated production lines in manufacturing, and medical device monitoring in healthcare, among others. With the ThinkEdge SE30, you get up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

ThinkEdge SE50 Specifications

The new ThinkEdge SE50 is designed for versatile applications that require higher analytics and data processing at the edge. The embedded edge compute device includes an Intel Core i5 or i7 vPro processor for industrial computing and up to 32GB of memory. End users can deploy the ThinkEdge SE50 to aggregate and analyze real-time data from distributed IoT devices.

This smart edge device can filter and forward IoT data across the WAN to the cloud or data center. Customers have the option to enhance their edge AI strategy with silicon and optimized software leveraging the OpenVINO toolkit. You get up to 2TB of storage along with fan-less, operational temperature range of 0 to 50 degree Celsius. It also has an IP50 rating.