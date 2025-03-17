Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched in India: All Details

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset along with an LTPS LCD display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The devices gets a single rear facing camera along with a quad speaker setup that has support for JBL audio. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Price, Availability

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Lenovo Tab Pen Plus is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB trim will cost you Rs 30,999. It is up for grabs via the Lenovo India site and will be available from Amazon.in starting March 21.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Specifications

The tablet features a 12.7-inch (2944 x1840 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 273 ppi, and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

At the back, there’s a 13MP AF camera with LED Flash while there’s an 8MP fixed-focus sensor on the front for video calls. The device runs on Android 14 with ZUI 6 and is upgradeable till Android 16 along with 4 years of security patches. The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is backed up by a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.

Read More: Apple Releases Apple TV App for Android Smartphones and Tablets

The tablet gets quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the device includes Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port. Lenovo has added support for Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Keyboard Pack as well. For security, the tablet supports a fingerprint reader on the power key and face unlock also.