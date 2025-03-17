HomeNewsLenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched in India: All Details

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched in India: All Details

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a 3K display, and much more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Lenovo idea tab pro

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro has been launched in India with a MediaTek Dimensity along with an LTPS display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The devices gets a single rear facing camera along with a quad speaker setup that has support for JBL audio. Here’s everything else to know about the device.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Price, Availability

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro with Lenovo Tab Pen Plus is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB trim will cost you Rs 30,999. It is up for grabs via the Lenovo India site and will be available from Amazon.in starting March 21.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro: Specifications

The tablet features a 12.7-inch (2944 x1840 pixels) LTPS LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 273 ppi, and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with up to 12GB and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a card.

At the back, there’s a 13MP AF camera with Flash while there’s an 8MP fixed-focus sensor on the front for video calls. The device runs on Android 14 with ZUI 6 and is upgradeable till Android 16 along with 4 years of security patches. The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is backed up by a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support.

Read More: Apple Releases Apple TV App for Android Smartphones and Tablets

The tablet gets quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the device includes 6E 802.11 ax, v5.3, GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen1 port. Lenovo has added support for Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Keyboard Pack as well. For security, the tablet supports a fingerprint reader on the power key and face unlock also.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.