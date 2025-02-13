Apple Releases Apple TV App for Android Smartphones and Tablets

After being leaked back in May of last year, Apple announced the launch of the Apple TV app for Android smartphones and tablets. The Apple TV app is now available to download from Google Play on mobile devices — including phones, tablets, and foldables — offering Android users access to hit Apple Original series and films on Apple TV+, along with MLS Season Pass, the home of Major League Soccer.

The Apple TV can be installed on all your Android devices around the world from the Google Play Store. This marks the arrival of the app on all Android platforms, considering the app was earlier available only for the Android TV devices. The Apple TV app for Android was built from the ground up to deliver Android users a familiar and intuitive interface, said Apple.

Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass using their Google Play account on Android mobile and Google TV devices. Apple TV+ also offers a seven-day free trial. This allows Apple to increase its subscribers and generate another revenue stream as the ability to subscribe to the Apple TV service wasn’t available on Android before.

The Apple TV app on Android includes key features like Continue Watching to pick up where a user left off across all their devices, and Watchlist to keep track of everything they want to watch in the future. The app streams seamlessly over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection, and includes the ability to download to watch offline. It also has a Picture-in-Picture feature like other streaming apps, along with the usual ones like subtitle support, ability to change the audio, and more.

Not only do Android users get access to all the shows on Apple TV, Android users can also subscribe to MLS Season Pass. Available through the Apple TV app, the subscription service offers fans every MLS match in one dedicated location with no blackouts, plus an array of exclusive content, in-depth coverage, and analysis. All 30 MLS clubs will be in action as the Major League Soccer’s kicks off its 30th season the weekend of February 22.