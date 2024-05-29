Google Integrates Gemini Into Chromebook Plus Laptops, Will Offer Google One 2TB AI plan For Free

HomeNewsGoogle Integrates Gemini Into Chromebook Plus Laptops, Will Offer Google One 2TB...

Google has announced the integration of Gemini AI alongside more new features for Chromebook Plus and Chromebook laptops.

Google has announced the integration of Gemini into Chromebook Plus laptops. With new Google AI and gaming features that are available on Chromebook Plus, users can take advantage of features like Help me write, Gemini, edit photos with Magic Editor, and more. Here are all the new features announced.

Gemini Integration In Chromebook Plus Laptops & More New Features

The new features announced by Google are solely made for Chromebook Plus laptops and not the regular Chromebooks. With the “Help me write” feature, one can right click to get suggestions or change the tone to fit one’s audience. Help me write will help you generate text from scratch using a prompt or you can rewrite your existing text to make what you wrote more formal, shorter, or rephrase it altogether.

Next up, it gets Generative AI wallpaper and backgrounds built into the OS. Google has included a variety of prompts to build backgrounds, “from fun and whimsical to zen and professional.” Additionally, Magic Editor on Google Photos is coming to laptops exclusively on Chromebook Plus. Users can select a photo to edit in the Google Photos and simply tap the “Magic Editor” button to get started. Tap or circle the object you want to edit, hold and drag to reposition, or pinch to resize them. You can also use contextual suggestions to improve the lighting and background.

Gemini is now also accessible via its app shelf icon in Chromebook Plus laptops. Google is also offering the Google One AI Premium plan at no cost to new Chromebook Plus users for the first 12 months. The plan includes access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of storage and Gemini in Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail and more.

While the above features are built for Chromebook Plus machines, there are new features available for all Chromebook users. One can now quickly setup their Chromebook via their Android phone by scanning a QR code and your phone will share credentials and your Google account credentials. Apart from that, there’s a new in-built view of Google Tasks, Seamless GIF screen recording and a new Game dashboard.

Other new features coming later in the year include “Help me read with Gemini” on Chromebook Plus laptops, ability to resume your sessions when you login, automatic DND toggle for various tasks, along with AI-powered hands-free control with face and gesture tracking.

