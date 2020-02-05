  • 11:41 Feb 05, 2020

Leaked iQOO 3 image shows punch-hole design, in-display fingerprint sensor

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2020 10:49 am

iQOO 3 has four buttons which include volume up, volume down, power key and a dedicated button for AI assistant Jovi.
Vivo's iQoo sub-brand will be launching its first smartphone in India this month. The upcoming phone is tipped to debut as iQoo 3. Now an alleged live image of iQoo 3 has surfaced online which shows the front panel of the smartphone.

Chinese tipster ‘Digital Chat Station' on Weibo has leaked the image. The image shows iQoo 3 placed alongside the recently launched Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The phone will sport a flat panel as compared to the curved display on the Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

The leaked image front panel also shows a fingerprint icon in the lower half of the screen which suggests that iQoo 3 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has four buttons which include volume up, volume down, power key and a dedicated button for AI assistant Jovi.

iQOO 3

A recently leaked render showed that iQOO 3 smartphone will feature a punch-hole screen. The right side of the phone will have a volume rocker along with a power button.

iQOO 3 is said to sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Samsung OLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor. There will be a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone will be backed by a 4410mAh battery with 55W  that supports 55W fast charging. The device will support 5G.

