iQOO 3 leaked render shows punch-hole display

iQOO 3 smartphone will feature a punch-hole screen.

iQOO has started teasing its upcoming 5G smartphone in India. The company will be launching its first smartphone in the country this month.

As per an earlier report, the next flagship from iQOO will be named as iQOO 3. Now a render of the alleged iQOO 3 has surfaced online.



As per the render leaked by a leakster from China on Weibo, iQOO 3 smartphone will feature a punch-hole screen. The right side of the phone has a volume rocker along with a power button. The left side also features another button. The phone could be equipped with an OLED screen that will feature a small punch-hole design at the upper right corner of the screen.



Recently, an Indian tipster revealed some of the major specs of the upcoming iQoo 3 5G. The phone will be loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Samsung OLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone will come with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.



iQOO 3 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor. There will be a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone will be backed by a 4410mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. The device will support 5G.

We also exclusively reported that the company will launch two smartphones in the country by the second week of February 2020. iQOO is planning to bring a 5G and a 4G smartphone in India. Both the smartphones will come loaded with a similar set of specifications and similar design language. There will be a price difference between the two smartphones, however, the 4G counterpart will be priced quite aggressively.