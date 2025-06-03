Leak: Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Set for August

According to a new leak that has surfaced online, Google is planning to hold the Pixel 10 series launch event on the same date in August as the Pixel 9 series. Google could debut four new smartphones at the event, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The leak comes tipster @MysteyLupin on X, according to whom the Pixel 10 series launch will take place on August 13, which is more than two months away at this point. While he didn’t mention anything about the devices apart from the launch date, we know what to expect from them, thanks to previous leaks.

The renders for the Pixel 10 Pro devices, Pixel 10, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have already revealed the design aspect and in short, there aren’t any major changes in design over the Pixel 9 series when it comes to the Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL, and the Pro Fold. Even for the vanilla Pixel 10, the only major design refresh is that it will get third rear camera which could be a periscope telephoto sensor. To recall, the Pixel 9 has only two rear camera sensors, including the primary sensor and an ultra-wide angle sensor.

Ahead of the Pixel 10 series launch, the devices’ camera specifications have also been leaked. The third sensor we mentioned above for the Pixel 10 will be an 11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto sensor which is a first for a vanilla model Pixel. However, the other two sensors, namely the primary and ultra-wide angle ones, have been downgraded over the Pixel 9’s camera Sensors and are the same as the Pixel 9a’s.

As for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, the two will use the same camera sensors as last year’s Pixel 9 Pro models. This mean’s they’ll also use a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP Samsung GNV primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX858 ultra-wide angle sensor, and another 48MP IMX858 sensor for the telephoto lens. At the front, the devices will get another Sony IMX858 48MP sensor for selfies.

Finally, for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, there’s a minor swap from the primary Sony IMX787 (used in the Pixel 8a) to the Samsung GN8 (used in the Pixel 9a). Rest of the setup remains the same as 9 Pro Fold, including a pair of Samsung 3J1 sensors for ultra-wide angle and telephoto capabilities. The device will use a Samsung 3K1 sensor both on the inner and outer displays for selfies.