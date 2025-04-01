Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Renders Leaked: Sticking to the Predecessor’s Design

Google will be releasing its Pixel 10 series smartphones later this year, likely in August, and ahead of that launch, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders have been leaked. The newly leaked renders show us the design of the device which doesn’t look largely different from last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders have been leaked by OnLeaks and Android Headlines and according to the images, there doesn’t appear to be many changes on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold over its predecessor. The camera module also appears to be about the same size, so the Sensors are likely the same or at least the same size as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The cameras are placed inside a couple of pill shaped cutouts.

You get the same size of outer and inner displays along with even bezels around both panels. There’s a cutout in each of the panels for a selfie sensor. The flat frame seems to be made of aluminium, along with buttons on the right spine and the speaker grille, a mic, and a USB-C port at the bottom.

Recently, renders for the remaining three Pixel 10 series devices were also leaked. The leak suggested that while the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL models will look quite identical to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the vanilla Pixel 10 will be the device that’ll have a slightly different camera bar as it will receive a camera upgrade from Google.

Speaking of dimensions, the Pixel 10 will have dimensions of 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm. The camera module will measure in at an additional 3.4mm, making it 12mm thick in total. That is roughly the same as the Pixel 9, making it marginally thicker at 8.6mm versus the 8.5mm thickness of the Pixel 9.