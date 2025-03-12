Google Pixel 10 Series Renders Reveal Identical Designs as Pixel 9 Series

Google Pixel 10 series renders have leaked online, giving us our first look at the upcoming Pixel devices. The renders show the design of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL and at first glimpse, you’d hardly be able to differentiate them from their respective predecessors, except for the base Pixel 10 which may be in line to receive a major camera upgrade.

Starting off with the Pixel 10 itself, the device will retain the same form factor with a 6.3-inch display, a protruded camera bar, flat matte sides, and an identical button and port placement as well, as per the renders leaked via Android Headlines. However, the one major change you’ll notice is that the device is set to get a third camera which could be a periscope telephoto sensor. To recall, the Pixel 9 has only two rear camera sensors, including a primary sensor and an ultra-wide angle sensor.

Pixel 10

Speaking of dimensions, the Pixel 10 will have dimensions of 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm. The camera module will measure in at an additional 3.4mm, making it 12mm thick in total. That is roughly the same as the Pixel 9, making it marginally thicker at 8.6mm versus the 8.5mm thickness of the Pixel 9.

Pixel 10 Pro

The leaked Pixel 10 series renders by the same publication also consist of Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL designs. For the Pro, like with the Pixel 9 series, it will have the exact same size as the base Pixel 10. It will get the same 6.3-inch display, glossy flat frame, same button placement, and measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, making it 0.1mm thicker than the Pixel 9 Pro.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro XL is also identical to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro XL. The 10 Pro XL could measure approximately 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm where it is 0.1mm longer than the 9 Pro XL. It will get a 6.8-inch display while the rest of the design elements will remain the same as the Pixel 10 Pro.

All three devices will likely be powered by the Tensor G5 chip which should be manufactured by TSMC. This would result in a major performance boost considering the previous Google chips were being manufactured by Samsung. Aside from that, the lineup should also consist of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold whose renders are yet to be leaked. The devices may launch in August this year with Android 16 out of the box.