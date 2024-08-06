Lava Yuva Star Launched in India For Rs 6,499

Lava has announced the launch of a new 4G entry-level handset in India, dubbed Lava Yuva Star. According to Lava, the smartphone “is designed to cater to entry-level customers with enhanced performance and impressive aesthetics, democratising the smartphone experience for the masses.” Here’s what all it has to offer.

Lava Yuva Star: Price, Availability

The Yuva Star can be purchased for Rs 6,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. The product is available pan India across retail outlets in colours including Lavender, Black, and White.

Lava Yuva Star: Specifications

The Yuva Star sports a 6.75-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc SC9863A chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s 64GB of built-in storage and the phone runs on Android 14 Go OS.

For optics, you get a 13-megapixel main camera, along with an AI sensor. You also get a 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via the USB-C port.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker.

At its price point, the Lava Yuva Star competes with the brand’s own Yuva 3 which has better specs and is priced slightly higher at Rs 6,799. However, it runs on an older version of Android. Aside from that, there’s also the Moto G04s that’s priced at Rs 6,999 and also offers a superior set of specs over the Yuva Star. While the Yuva Star has a price advantage over its competitors, we still feel you should spend a little more on the Moto G04s for a better overall offering.