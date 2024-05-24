Moto G04s gets a 6.56-inch LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

For optics, it sports a 5-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel f/1.8 single rear camera. It gets a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on Android 14 with My UX. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. The device is also IP52 rated for water and dust resistance.