Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T606
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage 64
  • Display 6.5-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Moto G04s gets a 6.56-inch LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of 2.2 storage which is expandable.

For optics, it sports a 5-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel f/1.8 single rear camera. It gets a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on Android 14 with My UX. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5, v5.0, GPS, USB-C port and a 3.5mm jack. The device is also IP52 rated for water and dust resistance.

Moto G04s Specs

Moto G04s Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/64 GB
Colour Options Sea Green, Satin Blue, Concord Black, Sunrise Orange

Moto G04s Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Panda Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Moto G04s Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.5
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A
Pixel Density (PPI) 269

Moto G04s Performance

Chipset Unisoc T606
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Moto G04s Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX

Moto G04s Cameras

Rear Camera Module Single
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP f/2.2 sensor

Moto G04s Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 15W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Moto G04s Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.0
Wi-Fi 2.4Ghz / 5Ghz
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Moto G04s Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP52

