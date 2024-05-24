Moto G04s gets a 6.56-inch LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.
For optics, it sports a 5-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel f/1.8 single rear camera. It gets a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on Android 14 with My UX. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB-C port and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. The device is also IP52 rated for water and dust resistance.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB
|Colour Options
|Sea Green, Satin Blue, Concord Black, Sunrise Orange
|Front Protection Glass
|Panda Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.5
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|269
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, MyUX
|Rear Camera Module
|Single
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP f/2.2 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|15W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|Wi-Fi
|2.4Ghz / 5Ghz
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|IP Rating
|IP52