Lava Teases New Yuva 5G Smartphone Launch, Yuva 4 Pro 5G Expected

Lava has begun teasing a new 5G smartphone launch in India under its Yuva series. While it didn’t confirm the moniker of the device, the teaser shared by the brand suggests it could be the Yuva 4 Pro 5G, the photos of which were leaked a few months back. Here’s what we know about the handset.

Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G India Launch Expected

Lava Mobiles posted a teaser via its X account where alongside the video, the post read, “#Yuva5G – Coming Soon!.” The short video posted by the brand gave us a first look at the upcoming handset that has a circular camera module positioned in the centre at the rear. The device can be seen having a flat frame, dual rear cameras with an LED flash and the AI branding.

The handset looks strikingly similar to the Lava Yuva 4 Pro 5G, whose photos got leaked earlier this year. While there was no word on the launch of the handset until now, it seems like Lava is finally ready to release it. Considering it’s a Yuva series device, it will likely be positioned in the budget segment in the country.

The leaked specifications of the handset suggest the same, where it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor. It is the same chip used in Lava Storm 5G which is priced at Rs 13,499. The device will come with at least a 6GB RAM variant at launch and will have a 50MP main camera at the back, joined by a 2MP secondary shooter. At the front, there could be a 16MP sensor.

The handset will pack a 5000mAh battery and will run on Android 13 out of the box, which is unusual and disappointing if true, considering other budget offerings, such as those from Motorola, come with Android 14 out of the box. The device may also have some segment-first features, as Lava India head told The Mobile Indian earlier last month.