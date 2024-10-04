Lava Agni 3 Launched: Priced from Rs. 20,999, Available for Purchase on October 9

Lava has introduced the Agni 3 smartphone in India, marking its latest midrange offering. The handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 14, the phone promises three OS updates and four years of security patches, according to the company.

The Lava Agni 3 also includes a secondary 1.74-inch AMOLED display on the rear, offering quick access to notifications, calls, and camera features. The device has a triple rear camera setup: a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, a 16-megapixel front camera with electronic image stabilization is present.

Pricing and Availability:

Lava Agni 3 will be available in India starting at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant without a charger. The same model with a charger is priced at Rs 22,999. A 256GB storage option, which includes a charger, will retail for Rs 24,999. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon on October 9 at midnight and is offered in Heather Glass and Pristine Glass colour options.

Specifications and Features:

The Lava Agni 3 supports Dual-SIM (Nano) connectivity and boasts a 1.5K Resolution (1200×2652 pixels) display, which peaks at 1200 nits of brightness. The secondary display on the back enables users to take quick selfies, control music, and handle calls and messages. It also features an ‘Action’ button for quick toggling of the ringer, flashlight, use as a camera shutter button and a few more actions.

The device is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and offers 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Lava also provides the option to use 8GB of virtual RAM, leveraging unused storage space. The phone provides up to 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, though there is no option for expandable storage.

Regarding connectivity, the Lava Agni 3 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging, which claims to charge the phone to 50 percent in just 19 minutes. The handset measures 163.7×75.53×8.8mm and weighs 212 grams.