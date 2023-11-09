Lava Agni 2S: Upcoming sibling to the Lava Agni 2 5G?

Lava launched the Agni 2 5G in India back in May of this year and it was quite the offering to consider, due to the value it provided for a reasonable price tag. It seems like Lava is planning to follow it up with a new Agni series device, which could be called the Lava Agni 2S. Here’s what it is expected to offer.

A report from 91Mobiles, suggests that the Lava Agni 2S is a smartphone that would be very similar to the Agni 2 5G. This suggests that the smartphones could share the same design and specifications. However, there will be one major difference between the two, and that will be the processor.

The Lava Agni 2 5G comes packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, and when we reviewed Agni 2 smartphone, we didn’t have any major issues with it. However, with a different chipset, things could take a turn for better or worse, depending on whether Lava plans to make the Agni 2S a better device than Agni 2 5G or an inferior one.

Whatever the case, a similar design could prove beneficial for the Indian brand, considering the Agni 2 5G was impressively built with a glass sandwich design. Aside from this, the report mentions that Lava Agni 2S will debut this month itself, so we can expect teasers or other announcements from the brand very soon.

If it does have similar specifications as the Agni 2 5G, with the Processor being the only differentiator, one can expect the Lava Agni 2S to fall in the same price bracket as its sibling. As Lava hasn’t officially confirmed anything, one should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Lava Agni 2 5G Specifications

As for what to expect from Agni 2S regarding specifications, here’s a reminder of what Lava Agni 2 5G had under the hood.

The Lava Agni 2 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display has a 1.07 billion colour depth that supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR 10+ and Widevine L1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Agni 2 5G packs a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary lens with the Segment First 1.0-micron (1 um) Pixel sensor and with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Details of other Sensors are unknown as of yet. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for Biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 4700mAh battery with 66W charging, which as per the company, gives you a 50% charge in less than 16 minutes. Apart from that, Agni 2 comes with the latest 3rd Gen 2900mm² Vapour Chamber cooling technology and an X-Axis Linear Motor Haptic motor.

Lava promises a clean Android 13 experience with no bloatware, no ads, and no unwanted notifications, along with a promised upgrade to Android 14 and 15 and assured quarterly security updates for 3 years.