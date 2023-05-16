Lava Agni 2 5G launched in India: Price, Specs, Competitors

HomeNewsLava Agni 2 5G launched in India: Price, Specs, Competitors

Lava Agni 2 5G has been launched in India with a curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 7050 chipset, fast charging and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Lava agni 2 5G blue

Highlights

  • Lava Agni 2 5G has launched in India
  • Lava Agni 2 5G has a curved AMOLED display
  • Lava Agni 2 5G sports triple rear cameras

Lava has debuted the Agni 2 5G smartphone in India with features like a curved display, double-reinforced glass protection, 66W fast charging and more. The device competes with the likes of Oppo F23 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Realme 10 Pro and more. Read on to know more about the newly launched Lava smartphone.

Lava Agni 2 5G: Price

The Lava Agni 2 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the sole 8GB + 256GB model in India. Agni 2 will be available on amazon.in from May 24, 2023, with a flat discount of Rs 2000 on all major credit & debit cards making the effective starting price only Rs 19,999.

Lava Agni 2 5G: Specifications

The Lava Agni 2 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. The display comes with 1.07 billion colour depth supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+ and Widevine L1. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Agni 2 5G packs a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary lens with the Segment First 1.0-micron (1 um) pixel sensor and with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Details of other sensors are unknown as of yet. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It packs a 4700mAh battery with 66W charging, which as per the company, gives you a 50% charge in less than 16 minutes. Apart from that, Agni 2 comes with the latest 3rd Gen 2900mm² Vapour Chamber cooling technology and an X-Axis Linear Motor Haptic motor.

Lava promises a clean Android 13 experience with no bloatware, no ads, and no unwanted notifications, along with a promised upgrade to Android 14 and 15 and assured quarterly security updates for 3 years.

Lava Agni 2 5G: Competition

The Lava Agni 2 5G competes with some of the established players in the market, such as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the recently launched Oppo F23 5G. When compared with the OnePlus device, the Agni 2 5G gets a better display which feels more premium due to the curved edges, a slightly more powerful chipset, and the same charging speeds, that too at a similar price point. The only aspect where the Nord is better is that it has a bigger battery.

Comparing with the Oppo F23 5G, the Lava Agni 2 5G has a better chipset, the same amount of RAM, storage and charging speeds, and a better display with a curvature with cheaper price tag. The Agni 2 5G also provides a close-to-Stock Android software experience, making it the ideal option for those who want a cleaner experience. Once again, the Oppo F23 5G wins in the battery segment due to the bigger cell.

However, this doesn’t mean Lava’ Agni 2 5G would be a bad performer in terms of battery backup. If optimised efficiently and correctly, the Lava Agni 2 5G may be able to provide a longer battery backup than both the Nord CE 3 Lite and the Oppo F23 5G despite having a smaller battery cell.

