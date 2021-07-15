Krafton announces Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, today announced Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. This will be the first esports tournament hosted by Krafton following the official launch of BGMI on 2nd July.

Krafton has announced a prize pool of Rs 1,00,00,000 for this inaugural series spanning 3 months. “Looking to provide the biggest platform for competitive gaming in the country, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2021 will be open to residents of India only”, says Krafton.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 2021 attempts to offer a platform to BATTLEGROUNDS players in India to showcase their skills on the grand stage. With this announcement, Krafton marks the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments it will be introducing in the country.

BGMI Series 2021 Format

The registrations for the tournament kick-starts on 19th July later this month. It will have 5 stages spanning three months. The in-game qualifiers start on 2nd August and end on 8th August. Any player living in India and an account that is Platinum and above is eligible to register and play in in-game qualifiers.

For the second round, the online qualifiers begin on 17th August and end on 12th September. The quarterfinals will begin on 16th September and end on 26th September. The sem-finals will take place starting 30th September till 3rd October. Finally, the finals will begin on 7th October and will go on till 10th October.

The prize pool for the series is as follows:

Criteria for in-game qualifiers

Players who have registered for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2021 will have to play 15 matches with their registered team members over the given time period

The top 10 of 15 matches will be considered for evaluation and scored accordingly

In case of a tie, certain parameters such as finishes, survival time, accuracy, etc will be considered