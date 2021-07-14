Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update is live

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of the famous PUBG Mobile, has released the July update for the players. The game made a comeback to India earlier this month.

It is already releasing many new improvements, weapons and other features in the game through the latest update.

BGMI July Update features

The new July update of Battlegrounds Mobile India bumps up the version of the game to 1.5.0. The game is now adding a new weapon called MG3 light machine gun (LMG).

This weapon can be obtained by airdrops while playing Classic maps and also from the Karakin map. It replaces the existing M249 in the supply crate. The M249 will now be available on the map to equip and not in drops.

The new MG3 LMG uses 7.62 ammo and has continuous firepower. It offers up to a 6x scope and can hold up to a total of 75 bullets in a single mag. There’s also a new Mission Ignition mode that is part of the Erangel map. It has 6 new locations and includes automatic Hyperlines, which can teleport the player to any part of the map.

With the July update, players can now exchange sand bottles in return for prizes. These sand bottles can be earned by completing challenges. Some more new events include Damage Missions, Movement Missions, and some new Mission Ignition Events.

Now, there is a new Royale Pass Month system called RPM1. The battle pass is priced at 360UC and will last 30 days. The highest achievable rank remains 50. In addition, the new Challenge Point System will reward players for positive behaviour.

Tesla and BGMI

One of the biggest new features of the update is Krafton’s partnership with Tesla, the automaker. Krafton has implemented Tesla’s Gigafactory in four fixed locations across the Erangel map. As a result, the players can now end up in these factories to watch the production of the Tesla Y model from start to end.

Then, the players can drive the Tesla Y model and also experience the Autopilot feature. Additionally, self-driving Tesla Semi trucks will also be available across select routes so users can destroy those trucks in return for supplies.

Krafton has also brought Clan Clash to Battlegrounds Mobile India. With this, clans can fight against each other in a fortnightly battle to get Clan Points.

Lastly, the update brings a bunch of improvements to the Settings of the game. It now gives players the ability to change gyroscope sensitivity.

A dedicated 90fps option for newer devices has also been included. Gamers with entry-level devices can choose a graphic setting lower than Smooth. Users can now customise the sensitivity of guns from the improved settings and adjust the third-person camera angles.