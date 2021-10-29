Kodak TV launches its two new models in CA PRO series, price starts Rs 27,999

Kodak TV India has announced its new launch for Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The brand has introduced two new models under their CA PRO series. The range comes in 43-inch and 50-inch display sizes with 4K UHD display.

The new Kodak CA Pro series is priced in India at Rs 27,999 for the 43-inch model. The 50-inch model is priced at Rs 33,999. The new TV range is already available during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Customers can avail 10% discount on SBI Bank debit and credit cards.

Kodak CA Pro series Features

The Kodak CA Pro Android TV range runs on Android 10 and has a 4K ultra-HD display. With an integrated Google Assistant, the Kodak TVs offer a large screen for Chromecast video meetings, documents, and built-in apps, such as YouTube Learning and Google classroom, assisting in learning and upgradation.

Customers can also cast photos, videos, music, and other content. The CA PRO variants are also loaded with features such as an ARM Cortex A53 processor, an Android 10 interface, and multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI 3 (ARC, CEC) and Bluetooth v. 5.0 that has a user-friendly remote control.

These new variants come with a near bezel-less design and a sound output of 40W by Dolby Audio Stereo box Speaker. The company claims that the new Kodak TVs support over 6000 Plus Apps and Games like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.

The remote control has been designed in India, with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Google Play Store to provide a premium entertainment experience to customers.

These CA PRO series models also provide additional device supports for speakers, headphone, game controllers, mouse and keyboards. This helps in elevating the gaming experience. With a customisable sport sound mode, a gamer can experience a lifelike sport background.